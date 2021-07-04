Castorland Tractor Parade marks Independence Day celebration

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - A 4th of July tradition that started with a couple of tractors has grown into something much bigger.

The 10th annual Castorland Tractor Parade had more than 70 tractors Sunday with hundreds of spectators lining the streets.

Many of them were waving American flags as they drove by. Some rode solo, and others included the whole family.

One first-time spectator says her family members didn’t tell her they would be participating.

“Our grand daughter and her fiancée and their little boy are here in the event. So that was a surprise so, we’ll yell pretty good when they come back down,” said Nancy Kovach who was watching the parade.

The tractors, which came in all shapes and sizes, went up and down Main Street and even made for a little traffic jam for cars trying to share the road.

