Dry for the 4th

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We will keep the chance for passing clouds in the forecast tonight.

We will start out Sunday with cool temperatures, but by the afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

It will be muggy once again by Monday as highs make their way into the mid 80s.

The good news is the warm up is short lived as a cold front will push through on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.