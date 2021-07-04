Fire destroys Town of Lorraine home

LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - A house in the Town of Lorraine is torched after a fire broke out Saturday night.

The call for help came in just before 6 PM by someone passing by. An hour later, the flames were still ravaging the two-story home.

Officials say its not yet clear if anyone was living in the home, but there was electricity going to the building.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

Several departments responded and dozens of firefighters took on the blaze from the top down, blasting the roof literally off with water hoses.

Nobody was injured in fighting the flames.

Officials say the home is a total loss and the cause is still under investigation.

