Advertisement

Fireworks meant for July 4 display unintentionally detonated in Maryland

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Fireworks were unintentionally detonated as they were being set up for an Independence Day show in Ocean City, Maryland, leaving employees of the fireworks company with minor injuries.

The Ocean City Fire Department said in a news release that they were alerted to a vehicle fire Sunday morning and responded to find the fireworks that had gone off on the beach.

An undisclosed number of employees had minor injuries but declined transport to a hospital.

No beach or boardwalk patrons were injured.

The city later announced it was canceling the day’s fireworks shows.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jet skiing accident left three teenagers injured on Saturday.
Jet ski crash in St. Lawrence River sends 3 teenagers to the hospital
Canton's dino-rock, as seen Friday, July 2, 2021.
It’s no eye-saur; the story behind the big rock in St. Lawrence County
Sackets Harbor will not be able to host its traditional Independence Day fireworks display this...
4th of July fireworks won’t happen in Sackets Harbor this weekend. Here’s why.
WWNY Marijuana shops open on Akwesasne.
Mohawks take action against pot sellers on tribal land
A homeowner and cat are safe from a fire that broke out at their Massena home Saturday evening.
Shed, garage, and home catch fire in Massena Saturday

Latest News

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Drilling nearly done to demolish rest of collapsed Florida condo
Police said eight people were shot in Fort Worth, Texas, early Sunday.
8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash
Fire
American Red Cross assists 6 after early Sunday fire in Massena