Gail M. Brownell- Bisig, 70, of Adams

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gail M. Brownell- Bisig, 70, of Grove Street, Adams, NY, passed away July 2, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital.(Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Gail M. Brownell- Bisig, 70, of Grove Street, Adams, NY, passed away July 2, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital.

Gail was born April 1, 1951 in Lowville, daughter of Wilber and Edna (Snyder) Brownell. She graduated from Copenhagen Central School and received her RN from Jefferson Community College. Gail was employed by the DMV in Lewis County, a bus driver for Lowville Academy and for 22 years as an RN for Samaritan Medical Center. She retired in 2016.

On June 16, 2021, she married Albert Bisig by the Ellisburg Town Clerk.

Gail had a real joy for life, her sparkle and energy made you feel special. She was a guardian angel over her husband, Albert, giving him tender loving care for the last several years. Gail’s personality was the kind that made her the perfect caregiver. She loved being with people and enjoyed time with her family.

Gail enjoyed party planning, garage sales, flower gardening, bird feeders, and animals; especially cows and cats.

She is survived by her husband Albert, a son, Joseph McGrath, Watertown, a daughter, Jennifer McGrath, NC, five sisters, Sandra (Mark) White, Boonville, NY, Mary Lou (Al) Frisinger, Indiana, Sue Brownell, Copenhagen, Judy Brownell, Watertown, NY, Sheila (Brent) Liebel, Texas, four grandchildren, John (Megan) Olmstead, Melissa Olmstead, Casey (Sarah) Flynn, Tristan McGrath, two great grandchildren, Nolan Olmstead, Chloe Olmstead.

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 5-8 pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 10 am at the funeral home with Rev. Leon Schilling officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Copenhagen.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dlcalarco Funeral Home, Inc.

Contributions may be made to the SPCA of NNY, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601 .

