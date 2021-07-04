Graveside Services: SPC Garrett E. Meredith, 25

SPC Meredith, 25, passed away May 24th, 2021 in Fountain Colorado. (Source: Funeral Home)

FOUNTAIN, Colorado (WWNY) - The graveside funeral service for SPC Garrett E. Meredith will be 1 pm Saturday, July 10th, 2021 at the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow at the Sackets Harbor American Legion Post 1757.

SPC Meredith, 25, passed away May 24th, 2021 in Fountain Colorado.

Among his survivors is his wife Diana (Dotson) Meredith.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

