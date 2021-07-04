Kenneth DeLucia, 76, of Watertown

Kenneth DeLucia, 76, of Margaret Ave, passed away early Saturday morning at Hospice of Jefferson County, in Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth DeLucia, 76, of Margaret Ave, passed away early Saturday morning at Hospice of Jefferson County, in Watertown.

Kenny was born January 17, 1945 in Syracuse, NY, son of Alexander and Angelina Lauri DeLucia. He graduated from Syracuse schools and served in the US Army from 1962-1965. He worked for a number of years as a Foreman for Congel-Reuter in Syracuse. He then served for nine years as the Alexandria Bay Village Superintendent and then for O’Brien & Gere Operations as the Plant Manager, retiring in 1992.

Ken married Jill Eggleton in Watertown on October 12, 1974.

He was a member of the American Power Boating Association, and the Alexandria Bay American Legion Post 904 and enjoyed boat and car racing and wood-working.

Ken is survived by his wife, Jill, Liz Burtch, Webster, NY, Lainey (Dave) Scott, Ottawa, ON, Ellen (Tim) Connors, Highland Falls, NY; and Bob (Sarah) Burtch, North Syracuse, NY; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Michael DeLucia, David Delucia, Chester DeLucia, and a sister, Lorraine Blackwell, all of Phoenix, AZ. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Alexander and Ronald, and sister Virginia Capasso; and grandson Jesse.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 6th from 1-3 pm at Costello Funeral Home with a funeral service immediately following. Burial will follow with military honors at Barnes Settlement Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY would be appreciated.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com.

