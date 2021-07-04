Advertisement

Kenneth DeLucia, 76, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Kenneth DeLucia, 76, of Margaret Ave, passed away early Saturday morning at Hospice of...
Kenneth DeLucia, 76, of Margaret Ave, passed away early Saturday morning at Hospice of Jefferson County, in Watertown.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth DeLucia, 76, of Margaret Ave, passed away early Saturday morning at Hospice of Jefferson County, in Watertown.

Kenny was born January 17, 1945 in Syracuse, NY, son of Alexander and Angelina Lauri DeLucia. He graduated from Syracuse schools and served in the US Army from 1962-1965. He worked for a number of years as a Foreman for Congel-Reuter in Syracuse. He then served for nine years as the Alexandria Bay Village Superintendent and then for O’Brien & Gere Operations as the Plant Manager, retiring in 1992.

Ken married Jill Eggleton in Watertown on October 12, 1974.

He was a member of the American Power Boating Association, and the Alexandria Bay American Legion Post 904 and enjoyed boat and car racing and wood-working.

Ken is survived by his wife, Jill, Liz Burtch, Webster, NY, Lainey (Dave) Scott, Ottawa, ON, Ellen (Tim) Connors, Highland Falls, NY; and Bob (Sarah) Burtch, North Syracuse, NY; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Michael DeLucia, David Delucia, Chester DeLucia, and a sister, Lorraine Blackwell, all of Phoenix, AZ. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Alexander and Ronald, and sister Virginia Capasso; and grandson Jesse.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 6th from 1-3 pm at Costello Funeral Home with a funeral service immediately following. Burial will follow with military honors at Barnes Settlement Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY would be appreciated.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

The classroom was open at the Watertown Red and Black practice on Thursday night at the Alex T....
Saturday Sports: Watertown Red & Black prep for football season
Lowville golf tournament advocates for organ donation
Lowville’s Farm and Craft Market brings plenty of vendors and customers
Lyons Falls starts a new Independence Day tradition
Jet ski crash in St. Lawrence River sends 3 teenagers to the hospital

Obituaries

In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
Gail M. Brownell- Bisig, 70, of Grove Street, Adams, NY, passed away July 2, 2021 at Upstate...
Gail M. Brownell- Bisig, 70, of Adams
SPC Meredith, 25, passed away May 24th, 2021 in Fountain Colorado.
Graveside Services: SPC Garrett E. Meredith, 25
Dozens of people gathered Saturday, donating their time to donate life.
Lowville golf tournament advocates for organ donation
A house in the Town of Lorraine is torched after a fire broke out Saturday night.
Fire destroys Town of Lorraine home