Lowville golf tournament advocates for organ donation

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people gathered Saturday, donating their time to donate life.

It was the 8th annual Donate Life Golf Tournament at the Cedars Golf Course in Lowville.

Dozens came to raise money for Donate Life America, a non-profit organization, that promotes eye, tissue, and organ donations.

Those participating were there to honor their loved ones who have made a difference through organ donation.

They say its a wonderful way for their lost loved ones to carry on.

This tournament raised about $2,500 for the cause.

