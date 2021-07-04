Lowville’s Farm and Craft Market brings plenty of vendors and customers

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There were plenty of goodies to choose from at the Lowville Farm and Craft Market.

Vendors were lined up on both sides of Forest Park Pavilion at the Lewis County Fairgrounds selling all sorts of items. To participate in this market, all products need to be home grown or handmade.

Organizers say they are still looking to grow the operation even more, inviting vendors who meet the criteria and more customers to check it out.

“We have a good variety here and like Rhonda said, we are all friendly. I mean, we actually have fun and it’s just a nice market and it’s actually a good place to go on a Saturday, " said Rhonda Farney and Marge Birchenough, co-managers of the Lowville Farm and Craft Market.

Both managers say if you meet the criteria and would like to join the market, you can find them on Facebook.

The operation runs from 8 am to 2 pm every Saturday through the end of October.

