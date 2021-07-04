Advertisement

Pastor Wendell D. “Willy” “Will J” Jock, 75, of Akwesasne

Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Pastor Wendell D. “Willy” “Will J” Jock, 75, of State Route 37, was welcomed back into the loving arms of his Savior unexpectedly Friday afternoon, July 2, 2021 at Massena Hospital.

Friends may call at the New Life Christian Center, 24 Eagle Drive, on Thursday beginning at 2:00 PM until 10:30 AM Saturday.  A social will be held Thursday evening from 8-9:00 PM and a celebration of his life will begin Friday evening at 7:00 PM.  His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday with Rev. Dr. Joseph Askins, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor and memorialize Pastor Willy may consider donations to Eternity Village Healing Center, c/o New Life Christian Center, PO Box 335, Akwesasne, New York  13655.

A complete obituary will be published once available.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

