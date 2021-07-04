Sackets Harbor concert series continues with Army Band Sunday

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The Sackets Harbor Waterfront Concert series continued this weekend as the 198th Army Band based out of Rochester took center stage at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield.

This is the 37th season of the series. This year, the concert series has been dubbed “Happy to be Together Again” and organizers were happy to see the battlefield packed again after a year of social distancing.

The free concert series takes place every Sunday through September 5th with concerts happening from 3 to 5 PM each Sunday.

