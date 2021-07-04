Advertisement

Shed, garage, and home catch fire in Massena Saturday

A homeowner and cat are safe from a fire that broke out at their Massena home Saturday evening.
By Keith Benman
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A homeowner and cat are safe from a fire that broke out at their Massena home Saturday evening.

A home on Douglas Road was caught in a string of fires.

The flames started at a shed in the back of the yard, then spread to a garage and the home.

Neighbors reported a lot of fireworks going off some time before the fire started.

Massena Fire Chief Paul Brownell says the cause of the fire has not been determined, but says people should be very mindful when it comes to using fireworks this weekend.

The garage was in flames when firefighters arrived, but they managed to put it out quickly and contain damage to the home.

The cat saved from the home was administered oxygen by EMTs. A second cat perished in the fire.

