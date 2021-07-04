This Champion home has you taking a step back in time

CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - An old-fashioned wheel chair, baby strollers, and pictures.

They’ve all stood the test of time, and now they’ve found a home at the Hubbard Home in the Town of Champion. It dates back to 1820 and was built by Noadiah Hubbard who founded Champion village.

Today, it’s a museum showcasing the family’s and town’s history.

“And we’ve tried to furnish it with things that either belonged to the family or were in the area and were owned by people that knew the family,” said Town of Champion Historian Lynn Thornton.

Thornton says the house is filled with original antiques.

Sunday was a chance for the public to see the exhibits as the home is only open a few times a year. But opening it on the 4th of July has become a tradition.

Thornton says it’s an opportunity for older generations to tell stories to younger generations.

“They come here with their children or grand children and say ‘I used to do this, I used to play here. I think that means a lot to people,” said Thornton.

Each section of the house is a different exhibit. The basement showcases equipment that used to be used in the area, like blacksmith tools and a corn sheller.

“And you know, you just kept feeding it in,” said Thornton.

And the house isn’t done. If you take a walk upstairs you’ll see a sign that says “under construction.” An exhibit on the Jefferson County Fair will open next year.

Thornton says that Hubbard was on the board of the first ever Jefferson County Fair more than 200 years ago.

