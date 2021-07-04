This salute stretches for miles from Pitcairn to Cranberry Lake

Autoplay Caption

PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Route 3 this weekend has been transformed into a patriotic tribute.

If you’ve driven from Pitcairn to Cranberry Lake, you may have noticed these boots with American Flags inside and names attached.

Apparently it’s a tribute to fallen soldiers and stretches more than 20 miles.

The pictures above come to us via Send it to 7 from Christine Cornell.

You can share with us how you’re celebrating Independence Day by taking a video or snapping a photo and uploading to our website or free mobile app. Just click Send it to 7.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.