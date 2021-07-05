Canadian border restrictions ease, but not for everyone

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - After nearly 16 months of travel restrictions, Canadian border measures are starting to relax.

The change allows some travelers to enter Canada without a 14-day quarantine.

Starting Monday, Canadian citizens, permanent residents, international students, and other essential travelers who are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine.

They will instead take a PCR test on arrival and await the results.

Under the new rules, tourism is still prohibited as is any non-essential travel to Canada.

“When we start reopening so Americans and others who are fully vaccinated can come into Canada will depend on how this goes, on the data we collect,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “on how we’re able to keep Canadians safe.”

The next stage of reopening the border could come as early as July 21, when the current Canada-U.S. border restrictions expire.

The restrictions were first put in place in March 2020 and have been renewed every month since.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.