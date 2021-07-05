Carlene Breyette, 78, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Carlene Breyette, age 78, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Breyette passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

Carlene is survived by her three children, Duane Breyette, Cynthia Breyette, and Zane Breyette, all of Ogdensburg, NY; one sister, Marilyn Elwell of Brunswick, Maine and a brother, Michael Jock and his wife, Therese, of Lisbon, NY; five grandchildren, Christopher, Tasha and companion, Devin, Chase, Lance, and Andrew; great grandchildren, Adrialynn and Brantley and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by two sisters, Rhoda Lawton in 2010 and Carolyn Goolden in 2007 and a son-in-law, Irl Hasty in 2021.

Carlene was born on September 9, 1942, in Akwesasne, NY, the daughter of Bernard M. and Helen A. (Sunday) Jock. She attended Lisbon Central School. Carlene met her husband, Gerard Arthur Breyette and they were married in Cortland, NY on May 11, 1962. He predeceased her on February 21, 2011. Carlene at one time worked at Ames Department Store and later helped bartend at the AMVETS Post 1997 in Heuvelton.

Carlene took great joy in babysitting her great-granddaughter, Adrialynn. She also enjoyed family get-togethers, bonfires, and bbq’s on the river. Carlene will always be remembered by most for her calm, soft-spoken demeanor and will best be remembered by her children as being a wonderful mom who made holidays fun, especially Christmas. The family would like to invite everyone who knew her to a celebration of her life at the Amvets Post 1997 in Heuvelton on July 31, 2021.

Donations may be made in Carlene’s memory to St. Jude’s, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

