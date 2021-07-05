Delbert R. Morehouse, 92, of Louisville

Delbert R. Morehouse, 92, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 3, 2021, an incredibly significant date, as Delbert and his wife, Dorothy, celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Delbert R. Morehouse, 92, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 3, 2021, an incredibly significant date, as Delbert and his wife, Dorothy, celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.

Delbert was born in Massena on July 14, 1928. He graduated from Massena Central High School in 1947. He then served in the US Army for two years and remained proudly patriotic. He was a dedicated, hardworking Alcoa employee for 42 years.

Delbert was an avid golfer. He was also active in his church, St. John’s Episcopal Church, in Massena. His faith was integral to him. He had a wonderful sense on human. One of Delbert’s most endearing qualities was his gift of self, always greeting folks with a handshake and a smile. He was a true humanitarian. Most important to him was his family. Delbert had a true love story with his wife, Dorothy, that began when they met living on the same street growing up.

Delbert is preceded in death by his four brothers, his sister, and his son, Patrick, who passed away three years ago.

He is survived by his beautiful wife, Dorothy; his three children, Craig (Guinevere) Morehouse of California, Lisa J. Beno of New York, and Dr. Michael Morehouse of Pennsylvania; and many grandchildren who loved their “Popop” very much.

As per Delbert’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will have a private memorial service.

Donations can be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, Massena, and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, Potsdam.

