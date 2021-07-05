Advertisement

Delbert R. Morehouse, 92, of Louisville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Delbert R. Morehouse, 92, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 3, 2021,...
Delbert R. Morehouse, 92, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 3, 2021, an incredibly significant date, as Delbert and his wife, Dorothy, celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.(Source: Funeral Home)
Delbert R. Morehouse, 92, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 3, 2021,...
Delbert R. Morehouse, 92, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 3, 2021, an incredibly significant date, as Delbert and his wife, Dorothy, celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.(Source: Funeral Home)

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Delbert R. Morehouse, 92, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 3, 2021, an incredibly significant date, as Delbert and his wife, Dorothy, celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.

Delbert was born in Massena on July 14, 1928. He graduated from Massena Central High School in 1947. He then served in the US Army for two years and remained proudly patriotic. He was a dedicated, hardworking Alcoa employee for 42 years.

Delbert was an avid golfer. He was also active in his church, St. John’s Episcopal Church, in Massena. His faith was integral to him. He had a wonderful sense on human. One of Delbert’s most endearing qualities was his gift of self, always greeting folks with a handshake and a smile. He was a true humanitarian. Most important to him was his family. Delbert had a true love story with his wife, Dorothy, that began when they met living on the same street growing up.

Delbert is preceded in death by his four brothers, his sister, and his son, Patrick, who passed away three years ago.

He is survived by his beautiful wife, Dorothy; his three children, Craig (Guinevere) Morehouse of California, Lisa J. Beno of New York, and Dr. Michael Morehouse of Pennsylvania; and many grandchildren who loved their “Popop” very much.

As per Delbert’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will have a private memorial service.

Donations can be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, Massena, and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, Potsdam.

Arrangements made under the care and guidance of Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.donaldsonfh.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Terrance W. “Terry” Running, 80, of Sackets Harbor
A homeowner and cat are safe from a fire that broke out at their Massena home Saturday evening.
Fires keep Massena volunteers busy
People walking outdoors
Independence Day takes on new meaning after post-COVID restrictions
Robert Michael Clark, PhD (Bob), 69, formerly of Overland Park, Kansas passed away peacefully,...
Robert Michael Clark, PhD (Bob), 69, formerly of West Carthage

Obituaries

Dorothy was born on May 11, 1925, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Florence Edna Taylor...
Dorothy Fishel, 96, of Ogdensburg
Candles
Carlene Breyette, 78, of Ogdensburg
Stolen rooster
Heartbroken family wants stolen rooster returned
Ski chair
Ogdensburg man builds ‘ski chair,’ niece goes for ride
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on Confederate statues, Akwesasne march & dinosaur rock
Crash at the intersection of West Main and Bradley streets
Watertown crash sends person to hospital