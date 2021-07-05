Dorothy Fishel, 96, of Ogdensburg

Dorothy was born on May 11, 1925, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Florence Edna Taylor McNairn and William Waurick McNairn. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Dorothy Fishel, age 96, of Ogdensburg, NY will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Pine Hill Cemetery with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

She is predeceased by her loving husband of 74 years, Paul and a sister Elizabeth McNairn Courtney; she is survived by her sister Shirley McNairn Kortkamp, her husband, Don and their children Krista and Kenneth; four children, Richard and his wife, Lynn, of Morristown, NY, David and his wife, Susan, of Ogdensburg, NY, Dianne and her husband, Wayne, of Canton, NY, Donna and her fiancé, John, of Webster, NY, and Ligia Corredor of Weston, Fla; nine grandchildren, Erin, Adam, Justin, Suzanne, Eric, Jonathan, Breanne, Noah, and Benjamin; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was born on May 11, 1925, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Florence Edna Taylor McNairn and William Waurick McNairn. She graduated from Morristown High School in 1943. After high school, Dorothy attended the Agriculture and Technical Institute at Canton, NY majoring in Home Economics where she graduated in 1945. She attended the United Hospital, Port Chester, NY where she trained in Dietetics from 1945-1946. She worked as a dietitian at the Canton Institute. She married Paul McKinley Fishel on June 10, 1947, at the First Presbyterian Church in Morristown with Rev. John Erickson officiating.

She enjoyed sewing, cooking and keeping the home and gardens beautiful. At one time, she sewed pleated draperies for Frank’s The Decorator Corner. She loved sitting in her home with Paul looking out over the St. Lawrence River watching ships go by and the beautiful sunsets, boating with their friends, vacationing in Florida, and dancing with the Jefferson County group. She was especially proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed and hosted countless family gatherings with them.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Frederick Remington Art Museum, 303 Washington St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.