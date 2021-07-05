Advertisement

Fires keep Massena volunteers busy

A homeowner and cat are safe from a fire that broke out at their Massena home Saturday evening.
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy 4th of July weekend for the Massena Volunteer Fire Department as it responded to two fires within hours of each other.

One of those fires happened on Saturday night on Douglas Road.

The fire started at a shed in the back of the yard, then spread to the garage and home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but neighbors reported a lot of fireworks were going off before the fire started.

As festivities continue, Chief Paul Brownell says to call the department if you have concerns.

“If you have any doubt of an issue, with anything small from a grass grill to a fire in your backyard, just to call the fire department. We do not mind responding to calls to make sure people’s properties are safe and nothing else happens,” he said.

Brownell says the risk of house and grass fires are greater as fireworks shops continue to pop up across the north country.

The second fire volunteers responded to was early Sunday morning on Martin Street. Six people who lived in the home escaped and are receiving aid from the American Red Cross.

