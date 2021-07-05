Heartbroken family wants stolen rooster returned

TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A rooster has flown the coop. It’s not just any rooster, it’s a 6-foot tall one that was hustled away by thieves.

It isn’t easy taking care of many chickens and ducks and other birds, but Brooke Dashno says it’s a labor of love for her mother, Amy Murphy.

“This whole business here that she’s built up is helping so many people in our community,” said Brooke.

It’s getting fresh eggs to people everyday. On her mother’s 50th birthday, Brooke found a way to return the love. She got her a 6-foot tall rooster.

“My mom saw us stand that rooster up she had tears in her eyes. She was so happy,” said Brooke.

“Aw, it was beautiful,” said Amy.

It was good advertising. They put it right by the egg stand. It was something quirky and funny Amy always wanted. But she didn’t have it for long. On June 18, it was snatched away in broad daylight.

“I wanted to cry. I wanted to cry. That rooster meant the world to me. My daughter bought that for me for my 50th birthday and somebody stole that from me,” said Amy.

Brooke’s Facebook post about it has garnered more than 700 shares. They use the hashtag #bringamysroosterhome.

“They didn’t just steal that metal rooster, they stole her pride. They stole her joy and they stole happiness,” said Brooke.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. We asked mother and daughter what kind of person would do this?

“Somebody that does not have any care for anybody else. They have to be a selfish person,” said Brooke.

“I was hoping that it was a prank and would turn up. But nope, apparently someone thinks it’s funny to go around and steal things out of people’s yards that don’t belong to them,” said Amy.

Right now they’ll take it back no questions asked. If it’s not returned and is eventually found, they’ll press charges. A reward of $100 is being offered for information leading to the rooster’s return.

