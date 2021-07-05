Ogdensburg man takes ‘ski chair’ for a spin

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You may have seen it cruising down the St. Lawrence River this weekend and thought, what is that?

It’s called a ski chair!

Chip Bracy from Ogdensburg built the chair after being inspired by a YouTube video he saw last summer.

Chip says it took a lot of measurements and calculated guesses to build it, but he was finally able to take it to the water Sunday for a successful spin.

“I tried it, but I think because of my weight, it’s going to need a little more tweaking,” said Chip.

“It was really fun. We’re big water skiers, but it was more like tubing because you’re just sitting in it. You could kind of turn from shifting your body weight, but that’s about it,” said Nadia Tschumakow, Chip’s niece.

