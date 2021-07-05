Advertisement

Ogdensburg man takes ‘ski chair’ for a spin

Ski chair
Ski chair(Chip Bracy)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You may have seen it cruising down the St. Lawrence River this weekend and thought, what is that?

It’s called a ski chair!

Chip Bracy from Ogdensburg built the chair after being inspired by a YouTube video he saw last summer.

Chip says it took a lot of measurements and calculated guesses to build it, but he was finally able to take it to the water Sunday for a successful spin.

“I tried it, but I think because of my weight, it’s going to need a little more tweaking,” said Chip.

“It was really fun. We’re big water skiers, but it was more like tubing because you’re just sitting in it. You could kind of turn from shifting your body weight, but that’s about it,” said Nadia Tschumakow, Chip’s niece.

Thank you to Chip for sharing the video through Send it to 7.

You can always send us photos and video anytime by using Send It To 7.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jet skiing accident left three teenagers injured on Saturday.
Jet ski crash in St. Lawrence River sends 3 teenagers to the hospital
A homeowner and cat are safe from a fire that broke out at their Massena home Saturday evening.
Shed, garage, and home catch fire in Massena Saturday
Fire
American Red Cross assists 6 after early Sunday fire in Massena
A house in the Town of Lorraine is torched after a fire broke out Saturday night.
Fire destroys Town of Lorraine home
An old-fashioned wheel chair, baby strollers, and pictures. They’ve all stood the test of time,...
This Champion home has you taking a step back in time

Latest News

Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on Confederate statues, Akwesasne march & dinosaur rock
Crash at the intersection of West Main and Bradley streets
Watertown crash sends person to hospital
A jet skiing accident left three teenagers injured on Saturday.
Police identify teens involved in jet ski collision
Canada border restrictions