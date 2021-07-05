Police identify teens involved in jet ski collision

TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - State police have identified the teens involved in a weekend jet ski collision on the St. Lawrence River.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon near Potters Beach in the town of Clayton.

Troopers said a Yamaha Waverunner, operated by 15 year old Trevor Dziedzic, collided with another jet ski, which was idle in the water. A passenger on Dziedzic’s machine, 14 year old Christopher Siriano, was thrown into the river.

The floating jet ski was operated by 17 year old Ethan Laurin, and had a passenger, 14 year old passenger Kara Schloicka.

According to witness statements to police, both Laurin and Siriano were thrown into the water.

Bystanders helped get all of the injured teens to a boat and brought them to shore.

Dziedzic was airlifted Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for internal injuries. 7 News has contacted the hospital to check on his condition. We’ll update this story if we get the information.

Schloicka and Laurin were transported to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay for non-life-threatening injuries.

Christopher Siriano wasn’t hurt.

State police did not release where the teens are from.

