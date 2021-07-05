Advertisement

A ‘Send It To 7’ Fourth of July

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We asked viewers to send us pictures and video of their Fourth of July celebrations.

In the video are some of the submissions we received through Send It To 7.

A photo sent in by Erik Boucher shows Leo Boucher enjoying a red, white, and blue doughnut.

Amber Oldfield sent in a shot of a beautiful sunset while enjoying the Fourth at Brennan Beach.

An American flag waves against the backdrop of another gorgeous sunset. That photo was sent to us by Andrew Binsley.

We also received video from Todd Hammond taken Thursday night, the night of Watertown’s concert in the park. It shows how that night’s fireworks display looked from Public Square.

You can always send us photos and video anytime by using Send It To 7. Just download our 7 News mobile app or go to wwnytv.com.

