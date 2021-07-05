Advertisement

Terrance W. “Terry” Running, 80, of Sackets Harbor

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Terrance W. “Terry” Running, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on...
Terrance W. “Terry” Running, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday July 2, in Rome, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Terrance W. “Terry” Running, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday July 2, in Rome, NY.

He was born January 21, 1941 in Alexandria Bay, NY, son of Merrill “Web” and Florence (Fitzsimmons) Running. He graduated from Redwood High School. He married Charlotte Lambert on August 10, 1963 at St. Francis Xavier Church, in Redwood. They were High School sweethearts, who built long lasting, loving relationships based on mutual support, and a deep love for each other.

Terry was with Procter & Gamble for 30 years, retiring in 1998 as account manager for the Northeast Multi-Sector Team. As a young man, he was co-owner of the Woodruff Barber and Beauty Shop, in Watertown.

Terry was an inspiration to all who knew him. He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard, was an active member of the Sackets/Dexter Masonic Lodge, Sackets Harbor American Legion, life member of the Watertown Elks Club, belonged to the Star Grange, Bedford Creek Golf Club, and the Precious Blood Auxiliary. He was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Brownville, NY. He was a person of faith and lived life serving others.

Besides his wife, Charlotte, he is survived by two daughters, Deborah (Thomas) McGloine, Schuylerville, NY and Nancy (Timothy) Ruetten, Dexter, NY, a brother Sean (Kathy) Running, LaFargeville, NY, two sisters, Catherine (Richard) Edgar, Redwood, Jane Hunter, Alexandria Bay, and four grandchildren, Allyson, Patrick, Mary, and Jonathan. Terry’s family and friends were the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of Terry’s kind spirit, passion for golf, love of the water, artistic talent, and zest for life will live on through them.

He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Christine Chaltain.

A calling hour will be Saturday, July 10 th from 10-11 am at St. Cyril’s Church in Alexandria Bay. The funeral mass will begin at 11 am. Burial will be immediately following at Redwood Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Terry’s name to Sackets Harbor Fire Company, SPCA, or to a charity of your choosing.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jet skiing accident left three teenagers injured on Saturday.
Jet ski crash in St. Lawrence River sends 3 teenagers to the hospital
A homeowner and cat are safe from a fire that broke out at their Massena home Saturday evening.
Shed, garage, and home catch fire in Massena Saturday
Fire
American Red Cross assists 6 after early Sunday fire in Massena
A house in the Town of Lorraine is torched after a fire broke out Saturday night.
Fire destroys Town of Lorraine home
New Yorkers are no longer able to sign up or re-enroll for The Department of Homeland...
Canadian border restrictions ease, but not for everyone

Latest News

A homeowner and cat are safe from a fire that broke out at their Massena home Saturday evening.
Fires keep Massena volunteers busy
People walking outdoors
Independence Day takes on new meaning after post-COVID restrictions
Delbert R. Morehouse, 92, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 3, 2021,...
Delbert R. Morehouse, 92, of Louisville
Robert Michael Clark, PhD (Bob), 69, formerly of Overland Park, Kansas passed away peacefully,...
Robert Michael Clark, PhD (Bob), 69, formerly of West Carthage