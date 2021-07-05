Terrance W. “Terry” Running, 80, of Sackets Harbor

Terrance W. “Terry” Running, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday July 2, in Rome, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Terrance W. “Terry” Running, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday July 2, in Rome, NY.

He was born January 21, 1941 in Alexandria Bay, NY, son of Merrill “Web” and Florence (Fitzsimmons) Running. He graduated from Redwood High School. He married Charlotte Lambert on August 10, 1963 at St. Francis Xavier Church, in Redwood. They were High School sweethearts, who built long lasting, loving relationships based on mutual support, and a deep love for each other.

Terry was with Procter & Gamble for 30 years, retiring in 1998 as account manager for the Northeast Multi-Sector Team. As a young man, he was co-owner of the Woodruff Barber and Beauty Shop, in Watertown.

Terry was an inspiration to all who knew him. He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard, was an active member of the Sackets/Dexter Masonic Lodge, Sackets Harbor American Legion, life member of the Watertown Elks Club, belonged to the Star Grange, Bedford Creek Golf Club, and the Precious Blood Auxiliary. He was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Brownville, NY. He was a person of faith and lived life serving others.

Besides his wife, Charlotte, he is survived by two daughters, Deborah (Thomas) McGloine, Schuylerville, NY and Nancy (Timothy) Ruetten, Dexter, NY, a brother Sean (Kathy) Running, LaFargeville, NY, two sisters, Catherine (Richard) Edgar, Redwood, Jane Hunter, Alexandria Bay, and four grandchildren, Allyson, Patrick, Mary, and Jonathan. Terry’s family and friends were the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of Terry’s kind spirit, passion for golf, love of the water, artistic talent, and zest for life will live on through them.

He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Christine Chaltain.

A calling hour will be Saturday, July 10 th from 10-11 am at St. Cyril’s Church in Alexandria Bay. The funeral mass will begin at 11 am. Burial will be immediately following at Redwood Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Terry’s name to Sackets Harbor Fire Company, SPCA, or to a charity of your choosing.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

