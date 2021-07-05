A warm & muggy day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day is starting off nice and cool, but it won’t stay that way.

Most early temperatures were in the 50s with a couple spots in the upper 40s. Some places will see patchy fog.

It will become sunny and humid. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

And because of the humidity, we can’t rule out a popup shower in the afternoon.

We could see scattered showers overnight with thunderstorms possible. Lows will be around 70.

There’s a 60 percent chance of popup showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Tuesday. It stays humid and highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

It will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain on Wednesday, Highs will be in the mid-70s.

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain on Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s on Friday.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be right around 80 for both days.

