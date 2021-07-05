Advertisement

A warm & muggy day

By Les Shockley
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day is starting off nice and cool, but it won’t stay that way.

Most early temperatures were in the 50s with a couple spots in the upper 40s. Some places will see patchy fog.

It will become sunny and humid. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

And because of the humidity, we can’t rule out a popup shower in the afternoon.

We could see scattered showers overnight with thunderstorms possible. Lows will be around 70.

There’s a 60 percent chance of popup showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Tuesday. It stays humid and highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

It will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain on Wednesday, Highs will be in the mid-70s.

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain on Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s on Friday.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be right around 80 for both days.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jet skiing accident left three teenagers injured on Saturday.
Jet ski crash in St. Lawrence River sends 3 teenagers to the hospital
A homeowner and cat are safe from a fire that broke out at their Massena home Saturday evening.
Shed, garage, and home catch fire in Massena Saturday
A house in the Town of Lorraine is torched after a fire broke out Saturday night.
Fire destroys Town of Lorraine home
Fire
American Red Cross assists 6 after early Sunday fire in Massena
Canton's dino-rock, as seen Friday, July 2, 2021.
It’s no eye-saur; the story behind the big rock in St. Lawrence County

Latest News

7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
wx
Dry for the 4th
wx
7 News This Evening Weather
wx
A decent July 4th weekend