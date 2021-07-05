Advertisement

Watertown crash sends person to hospital

Crash at the intersection of West Main and Bradley streets
(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One person was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Watertown Monday.

Police responded to the intersection of West Main and Bradley streets just before noon.

Officials on scene said an SUV was turning left onto Bradley Street when it failed to yield the right of way to the sedan.

The driver of the SUV was the only person in the car at the time of the accident and was unharmed.

The driver of the sedan was taken to Samaritan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

