Your Turn: feedback on Confederate statues, Akwesasne march & dinosaur rock

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was one of 120 Republicans who voted against removing Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol. Most of your feedback is about that:

Statues are erected to commemorate and honor. There is no honor in these Confederate statues, memorializing betrayal and hatred.

Rachel Williams

You can’t/shouldn’t erase history! They are actually there to learn from. You learn both the good and bad.

Tammy Amaral

Statues and busts of traitors...might be appropriate in a history museum...but they do not belong in the buildings that are the seat of the government they attempted to destroy.

Jim Bullard

A march was held in Akwesasne to bring attention to the hundreds of unmarked graves of Indigenous children found at Indigenous residential schools in Canada:

So beautiful to see my people marching for our stolen and tortured and murdered children.

Brittney Mfin Shepard

Heartbreaking. I hope the Canadian government makes this a top priority.

Bridget Gardner Gordinier

Driving from Ogdensburg to Canton, you’ve probably seen it - a cartoon dinosaur painted on a big rock. It’s the work of Joe Benjamin:

Thank you for putting the smiles on my kids’ faces!

Rachel Dishaw

The time and effort he put into this - awesome.

Cathy Crinklaw

