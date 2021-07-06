Advertisement

Candidate suspends campaign for Jefferson County legislator

Gene-Paul Brennan
Gene-Paul Brennan(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Conservative Party candidate for Jefferson County legislator in District 3 is no longer campaigning for the seat.

Gene-Paul Brennan announced Tuesday that he has suspended his campaign for the general election.

Brennan was defeated in the Republican primary by incumbent Phil Reed.

Because Brennan is also on the Conservative ticket, his name will appear on the November ballot.

Instead of campaigning, Brennan said he’ll concentrate on working with the county’s GOP committee to further improve and grow conservative Republican ideals.

“I look forward to staying involved in local politics, but I have no concrete plans at this time,” he said.

Reed faces no other opposition in the November election.

Brennan, a corrections officer and fire commissioner for the Town of Orleans Fire District, wished Reed luck with his upcoming term.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Yorkers are no longer able to sign up or re-enroll for The Department of Homeland...
Canadian border restrictions ease, but not for everyone
A jet skiing accident left three teenagers injured on Saturday.
Police identify teens involved in jet ski collision
Crash at the intersection of West Main and Bradley streets
Watertown crash sends person to hospital
The Driver's License Suspension Reform Act, which took effect last week, ends the long-standing...
No more license suspensions for unpaid tickets
Stolen rooster
Heartbroken family wants stolen rooster returned

Latest News

Recreational Marijuana
Hundreds sign petition to allow marijuana shops in Watertown
Karen Richmond
Children’s home leader retiring, search underway for CEO
Chuck Schumer, live from Sackets Harbor
Chuck Schumer in Sackets Harbor to push for border reopening
Chuck Schumer, live from Sackets Harbor
Chuck Schumer in Sackets Harbor