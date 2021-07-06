Candidate suspends campaign for Jefferson County legislator

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Conservative Party candidate for Jefferson County legislator in District 3 is no longer campaigning for the seat.

Gene-Paul Brennan announced Tuesday that he has suspended his campaign for the general election.

Brennan was defeated in the Republican primary by incumbent Phil Reed.

Because Brennan is also on the Conservative ticket, his name will appear on the November ballot.

Instead of campaigning, Brennan said he’ll concentrate on working with the county’s GOP committee to further improve and grow conservative Republican ideals.

“I look forward to staying involved in local politics, but I have no concrete plans at this time,” he said.

Reed faces no other opposition in the November election.

Brennan, a corrections officer and fire commissioner for the Town of Orleans Fire District, wished Reed luck with his upcoming term.

