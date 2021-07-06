Carol E. Reff, 78, of Depauville

Carol E. Reff, 78, Depauville, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 4th surrounded by her devoted family. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Carol E. Reff, 78, Depauville, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 4th surrounded by her devoted family.

Carol was born in Depauville on September 24, 1942 to Ernest and Dorothy (Williams) Ludlow. She graduated from Clayton Central School in 1960 and went on to study at Watertown School of Commerce and later attended Jefferson Community College.

Carol met and married the love of her life, Paul ( Gary) Reff in Depauville. They were married September 2, 1961.

At a young age she worked for Leona’s Beauty Shop, Gunns Corners Hotel and the C-Way Restaurant. In March of 1964 Carol’s career with the NYS Parks & Recreation TI Region began. She retired after 39 years in 2002. Carol worked and trained tirelessly to advance through the Civil Service System to further her career and took every advancement opportunity available. She also worked for a time at H&R Block in Clayton and also sold real estate for Hefferon Real Estate. She volunteered at the Samaritan Summit and as a child advocate for the CASA program. Due to her compassion and diligent efforts several children were permanently placed in loving and safe homes. The Women’s Shelter was the charity near and dear to her heart, especially during the holiday season. Wherever Carol focused her attention, she formed lifelong bonds with the people she encountered along the way.

Carol leaves behind her loving husband, Gary, her children Bernice (Scott) Clark of Largo, FL, Lori (Richard) Grey of Lafargeville, NY and Marc (Terri) Reff , Ontario, NY. Carol was blessed with 10 grandchildren: Scott, Justin, Ian and Jordan Clark; Travis (Sarah), Ethan and Hart Grey; Chelsea, Ashley and Nicholas Reff and four great grandchildren each of which held their own special place in Grandma’s heart; brothers Ernest ( Rose), Francis (Charity) and Keith (Laurie) Ludlow; her aunts Katherine Busby and Audrey Williams and her uncle Richard (Barbara) Williams; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and countless friends.

She is predeceased by her father, mother and brother Harold Ludlow.

Throughout Carol’s busy career life, she still made time for the things she enjoyed. She loved to entertain, whether it be holiday gatherings, a Saturday night card party with friends or a summer time backyard party with family, neighbors and friends. Carol was a fantastic cook, a gracious host and always knew how to have a great time, all while wearing her high heels. In her later years when she was forced to slow down a bit, she enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino for some excitement.

Carol was truly a great lady with a fierce loyalty and deep affection for everyone she cared about. She was always willing to help someone in need of support, offering sage, sound advice to anyone that asked. She knew how to make us laugh, make us behave and make us understand what a wonderful, caring family really is. We know that God has her in his arms now. She will forever be our Guardian Angel.

Calling hours will be Friday, July 9th from 4 - 7 pm at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton. A funeral mass in honor of Carol’s life will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10am on Saturday. Burial will follow at St Mary’s Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County or to the Resolution Center of Jeff-Lewis Counties (CASA Program). Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

