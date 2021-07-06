Advertisement

Children’s home leader retiring, search underway for CEO

Karen Richmond
Karen Richmond
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Karen Richmond, the executive director of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, is retiring after nearly 40 years of service.

The home’s board of directors announced Tuesday that it’s now searching for a chief executive officer for the agency.

“We’re excited about this next Agency transition. Under Karen’s skilled leadership, CHJC has adapted to meet our community’s ever-changing needs, creating innovative new programs focused on vulnerable children and families, and addressing mental health needs. We’re very proud of the strides we’ve made along the way, and look forward to continuing on this path of success,” said E. Hartley Bonisteel Schweitzer, board president, in a news release.

Richmond will remain in her position until a new CEO is on the job.

“My years at CHJC have left me with many fond memories, accomplishments and opportunities. The Agency may look a bit different in the future; however, I am certain CHJC is currently in a good place. And with a history as rich as ours, I am confident the Agency will continue to thrive, while providing the quality services we have become so well-known for. Our unique programs serve not only our community’s children, families and adults, but also those residing in areas throughout surrounding communities, as well as nearly all of New York State. I am very thankful for the opportunities afforded me, allowing me the opportunity to do something I am passionate about. I will always support the mission of CHJC and continue to hold the organization near and dear to my heart,” said Richmond in a news release.

During her retirement, Richmond is looking forward to traveling and spending quality time with her family and friends.

