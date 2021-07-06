Advertisement

Chuck Schumer in Sackets Harbor to push for border reopening

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Sackets Harbor around noon Tuesday to double down on calling for the U.S.-Canada border to reopen.

Schumer is expected to stress the importance of recovering the second half of the summer season for local businesses that depend on cross-border commerce, tourism, and travel.

The border between Canada and the U.S. remains closed to all nonessential travel. The restrictions were announced in March 2020 in the early months of the pandemic and have been extended every month since.

The latest extension is set to expire on July 21.

