Dawn M. Swartzentruber Lehman, 72, of Deer River

DEER RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Dawn M. Swartzentruber Lehman, 72, of Miller Road, passed away peacefully Tuesday at her home under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Calvary Assembly of God, West Carthage with Pastor Michael Ewing officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Dawn’s memory to Friends of Lewis County Hospice P.O. Box 266 Lowville NY 13367 or plant a flower in her memory. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Eric B. Lehman; a daughter Erica Lehman at home; her twin brother, Dale M. Swartzentruber of Lowville; a brother Marvin E. Swartzentruber and his wife, Betty of Lowville; sister-in-law Marie Swartzentruber of Lowville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother, Glenn A. Swartzentruber, who died in March, 1998.

Dawn was born, on January 26, 1949 in Lowville, a daughter of the late Abner M. and Mary C. Yancey Swartzentruber. Dawn graduated from Lowville Academy in 1966 and attended Eastern Mennonite College. On October 4, 1986, she married Eric B. Lehman at Lowville Mennonite Church with Pastor Penn Clark officiating. Dawn worked at Lally Manufacturing Company, Port Leyden and was a Home Health Care Aide for area families. She then worked for US Health Care from 2007-2013 and worked in elder care from 2018-2019.

Dawn was a member of Calvary Assembly of God in West Carthage. She served as Church Deaconess and taught Sunday school. Dawn also worked with the girls club.

Dawn loved being a Mom, sewing and flower gardening. She enjoyed collecting cats and mushroom trinkets, she loved raspberries. Dawn enjoyed worship and praise music. She enjoyed adventure stories.

