Diane M. Crump, 73, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Diane M. Crump, age 73 a resident of the Lisbon Intermediate Care Facility will be held on Friday at 1:00pm at the New Evans Mills Cemetery with Rev. Rob Schirmer officiating. Ms. Crump passed away on July 2, 2021 at the facility.

Surviving are three brother’s Patrick (Christine) Crump of Evans Mills, James (Nancy) Crump of Watertown and Jerry (Cindy) Pernice of Watertown; a sister Deanna Woodward of Evans Mills and a special niece and legal guardian KaLeanna Weatherup-Otero of Theresa, NY along with many other nieces, nephews & cousins.

A brother Jay Crump and a sister Donna Lennox predeceased her.

Diane was born on December 23, 1947 in Gouverneur, NY, a daughter of the late Nelson Crump & Grace Bennett-Pernice.

