Hundreds sign petition to allow marijuana shops in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers are expected to take the first steps toward keeping marijuana dispensaries from opening up in the city.

That stance doesn’t sit well with Marty Robinson, who started an online petition to show council members that people support city dispensaries.

So far, more than 400 people have signed it.

Tuesday night, council will look at a draft of a law that would prohibit pot shops and sales within city limits, continuing on the same path it started down a month ago when council members made the informal decision to opt out, and not collect the tax money that would come with the sales.

As for Robinson, he thinks residents should be heard.

“This isn’t just for me, who might support the businesses being able to be here, this is also for the people who don’t want it. It’s about our vote, and our right to vote,” he said.

A public hearing on the proposed law will be held on July 19.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.