Advertisement

Hundreds sign petition to allow marijuana shops in Watertown

Recreational Marijuana
Recreational Marijuana(MGN, Paxson Woelber / The Alaska Landmine / CC BY 2.0)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers are expected to take the first steps toward keeping marijuana dispensaries from opening up in the city.

That stance doesn’t sit well with Marty Robinson, who started an online petition to show council members that people support city dispensaries.

So far, more than 400 people have signed it.

Tuesday night, council will look at a draft of a law that would prohibit pot shops and sales within city limits, continuing on the same path it started down a month ago when council members made the informal decision to opt out, and not collect the tax money that would come with the sales.

As for Robinson, he thinks residents should be heard.

“This isn’t just for me, who might support the businesses being able to be here, this is also for the people who don’t want it. It’s about our vote, and our right to vote,” he said.

A public hearing on the proposed law will be held on July 19.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Yorkers are no longer able to sign up or re-enroll for The Department of Homeland...
Canadian border restrictions ease, but not for everyone
A jet skiing accident left three teenagers injured on Saturday.
Police identify teens involved in jet ski collision
Crash at the intersection of West Main and Bradley streets
Watertown crash sends person to hospital
The Driver's License Suspension Reform Act, which took effect last week, ends the long-standing...
No more license suspensions for unpaid tickets
Stolen rooster
Heartbroken family wants stolen rooster returned

Latest News

Karen Richmond
Children’s home leader retiring, search underway for CEO
Gene-Paul Brennan
Candidate suspends campaign for Jefferson County legislator
Chuck Schumer, live from Sackets Harbor
Chuck Schumer in Sackets Harbor to push for border reopening
Chuck Schumer, live from Sackets Harbor
Chuck Schumer in Sackets Harbor