Lewis County museum is home to rare Bible from 1556

Froschauer Bible, printed in 1556
Froschauer Bible, printed in 1556(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - A Mennonite museum in Lewis County has its hands on a Bible so rare, there are fewer than 10 of them on the continent.

The treasure is typically tucked away behind closed doors at the Mennonite Heritage Farm. It’s rarely on display.

It’s called the Froschauer Bible, printed in 1556.

The Mennonite Heritage Farm is a museum telling the story of the 20 families making up its community.

Curator Rosanna Moser says one of those families brought the Bible to Lewis County.

“The Bible does state, ‘Peter Farni, 1851,’” she said.

According to Moser, the Bible is written in German and parts have been translated.

It has been at the museum for about a decade. There are only eight known Bibles like it in North America.

“Here at Mennonite Heritage Farm in Croghan, New York, Lewis County would have such a possession,” said Moser.

Moser says the Bible is the oldest item in their collection, but not necessarily their crown jewel. She says it’s important to appreciate the hard work it takes to handcraft things like clothing and textiles.

“As I look at the clothing that we have here, again, that’s a work of art,” she said.

Moser says holding the Bible helps her feel connected to those who came before her.

“Our ancestors held this Bible. They read from this Bible. This was the word of God, and this was precious to them, and the Bible is precious to us today,” she said.

