GEORGETOWN, Colorado (WWNY) - Mark D. Richards, 59, formerly of Glenfield NY died Friday morning, July 2, 2021 under the care of hospice.

Born in Lowville, NY on November 24, 1961 he was the son of Barbara A. (Gaylord) Richards and the late David B. Richards, Jr. He graduated from South Lewis Central School in the Class of 1979.

He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy after faithfully serving his country. While he was serving, he was selected to participate in the U.S. Navy Choir performing at special events. In addition, Mark was a member of the U.S. Navy Color Guard Rifle Spinning Team, performing in parades throughout California.

Mark had a passion for electrical sciences from an early age, resulting in his never ending quest for knowledge and exploration of the field. Mark was employed through Otis Elevator Company where he programmed the electrical boards. Later he worked as a troubleshooting consultant for other companies. He was called upon to speak at the Imagineer - Discoverer - Inventor conference in Denver, CO to share his research with fellow scientists and inventors. Mark has lived in Georgetown, CO for the majority of his life where he was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying skiing, hiking and mountain biking.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara; his long time companion, Diane; his sister, Amy (John) Monnat, and their daughters, Ashley Monnat and Alyssa (Monnat) Bush.

In continuation of his support for the sciences, Mark was an anatomical gift to science in Colorado. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at the Old Glendale Cemetery.

Memorials in Mark’s name may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society or the charity of one’s choice. www.sundquistfh.com

