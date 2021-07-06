Advertisement

Mark D. Richards, 59, formerly of Glenfield

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mark D. Richards, 59, formerly of Glenfield NY died Friday morning, July 2, 2021 under the care...
Mark D. Richards, 59, formerly of Glenfield NY died Friday morning, July 2, 2021 under the care of hospice.(Source: Funeral Home)

GEORGETOWN, Colorado (WWNY) - Mark D. Richards, 59, formerly of Glenfield NY died Friday morning, July 2, 2021 under the care of hospice.

Born in Lowville, NY on November 24, 1961 he was the son of Barbara A. (Gaylord) Richards and the late David B. Richards, Jr. He graduated from South Lewis Central School in the Class of 1979.

He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy after faithfully serving his country. While he was serving, he was selected to participate in the U.S. Navy Choir performing at special events. In addition, Mark was a member of the U.S. Navy Color Guard Rifle Spinning Team, performing in parades throughout California.

Mark had a passion for electrical sciences from an early age, resulting in his never ending quest for knowledge and exploration of the field. Mark was employed through Otis Elevator Company where he programmed the electrical boards. Later he worked as a troubleshooting consultant for other companies. He was called upon to speak at the Imagineer - Discoverer - Inventor conference in Denver, CO to share his research with fellow scientists and inventors. Mark has lived in Georgetown, CO for the majority of his life where he was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying skiing, hiking and mountain biking.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara; his long time companion, Diane; his sister, Amy (John) Monnat, and their daughters, Ashley Monnat and Alyssa (Monnat) Bush.

In continuation of his support for the sciences, Mark was an anatomical gift to science in Colorado. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at the Old Glendale Cemetery.

Memorials in Mark’s name may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society or the charity of one’s choice. www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Kite Hill at Thompson Park
Watertown to get first glimpse of amphitheater plans
Candles
Dawn M. (Curran) Corliss, 66, of Massena
Dawn M. Swartzentruber Lehman, 72, of Miller Road, passed away peacefully Tuesday at her home...
Dawn M. Swartzentruber Lehman, 72, of Deer River
Candles
Robert E. Kosman, 80, of Lisbon
Candles
Diane M. Crump, 73, of Gouverneur

Obituaries

St. Lawrence County dispatcher
Dispatch experiment: St. Lawrence County 911 to take on Ogdensburg police calls
Gun
Cuomo declares gun violence a state disaster emergency
Candles
Lance A. Jensen, 38, of Nicholville
Candles
Timothy A. Mills, 61, of Mannsville
Peter Merrick Countryman, Sr. passed away Sunday, July 4th in the ER of the Samaritan Medical...
Peter Merrick Countryman, Sr., 79, of Watertown