Nichole M. Yerdon, 43, of Calcium

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Nichole M. Yerdon, 43, Calcium, passed away July 5th, 2021 at her home.

Calling hours are Thursday, July 8th, 2021 from 4 pm – 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

She is survived by her son Tyler Yerdon, her mother and father, James Yerdon, Barbara Yerdon (Elwyn Bodely), all of Calcium.

Nichole was born in Watertown, a daughter to James Yerdon and Barbara Scott Yerdon. She graduated from Indian River High School and attended Jefferson Community College.

Nichole was a dispatcher for the Jefferson County 911 Center at its beginning, later retiring due to disability.

Nichole was a former member of the Calcium Fire Department and the Evans Mills Ambulance Squad.

She loved to watch racing and watching her son Tyler race go-karts. She loved to wear tie dyed clothing. Her pet dogs Roxy, Isabella and Maggie were her companions.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Calcium Fire Department, 24527 Sanford Corners Road, Calcium, NY 13616.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

