Advertisement

Nichole M. Yerdon, 43, of Calcium

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Nichole M. Yerdon, 43, Calcium, passed away July 5th, 2021 at her home.
Nichole M. Yerdon, 43, Calcium, passed away July 5th, 2021 at her home.(Source: Funeral Home)

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Nichole M. Yerdon, 43, Calcium, passed away July 5th, 2021 at her home.

Calling hours are Thursday, July 8th, 2021 from 4 pm – 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

She is survived by her son Tyler Yerdon, her mother and father, James Yerdon, Barbara Yerdon (Elwyn Bodely), all of Calcium.

Nichole was born in Watertown, a daughter to James Yerdon and Barbara Scott Yerdon. She graduated from Indian River High School and attended Jefferson Community College.

Nichole was a dispatcher for the Jefferson County 911 Center at its beginning, later retiring due to disability.

Nichole was a former member of the Calcium Fire Department and the Evans Mills Ambulance Squad.

She loved to watch racing and watching her son Tyler race go-karts. She loved to wear tie dyed clothing. Her pet dogs Roxy, Isabella and Maggie were her companions.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Calcium Fire Department, 24527 Sanford Corners Road, Calcium, NY 13616.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Kite Hill at Thompson Park
Watertown to get first glimpse of amphitheater plans
Candles
Dawn M. (Curran) Corliss, 66, of Massena
Dawn M. Swartzentruber Lehman, 72, of Miller Road, passed away peacefully Tuesday at her home...
Dawn M. Swartzentruber Lehman, 72, of Deer River
Candles
Robert E. Kosman, 80, of Lisbon
Candles
Diane M. Crump, 73, of Gouverneur

Obituaries

Mark D. Richards, 59, formerly of Glenfield NY died Friday morning, July 2, 2021 under the care...
Mark D. Richards, 59, formerly of Glenfield
St. Lawrence County dispatcher
Dispatch experiment: St. Lawrence County 911 to take on Ogdensburg police calls
Gun
Cuomo declares gun violence a state disaster emergency
Candles
Lance A. Jensen, 38, of Nicholville
Candles
Timothy A. Mills, 61, of Mannsville
Peter Merrick Countryman, Sr. passed away Sunday, July 4th in the ER of the Samaritan Medical...
Peter Merrick Countryman, Sr., 79, of Watertown