Partly sunny & humid today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some leftover scattered rain showers were moving through the north country Tuesday morning.

They should push out of the area by late morning, making way for a partly sunny and humid afternoon.

Highs will be in the low 80s.

It stays humid overnight. Lows will be in the 60s.

Wednesday will be cooler thanks to a cold front that comes through. It will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

The weekend is looking nice. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80.

It will be partly sunny and in the low 80s on Monday.

