Advertisement

Partly sunny & humid today

By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some leftover scattered rain showers were moving through the north country Tuesday morning.

They should push out of the area by late morning, making way for a partly sunny and humid afternoon.

Highs will be in the low 80s.

It stays humid overnight. Lows will be in the 60s.

Wednesday will be cooler thanks to a cold front that comes through. It will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

The weekend is looking nice. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80.

It will be partly sunny and in the low 80s on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Yorkers are no longer able to sign up or re-enroll for The Department of Homeland...
Canadian border restrictions ease, but not for everyone
A jet skiing accident left three teenagers injured on Saturday.
Police identify teens involved in jet ski collision
Crash at the intersection of West Main and Bradley streets
Watertown crash sends person to hospital
The Driver's License Suspension Reform Act, which took effect last week, ends the long-standing...
No more license suspensions for unpaid tickets
Stolen rooster
Heartbroken family wants stolen rooster returned

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
WX
Stroms tonight, but nice Tuesday
WX
7 News Tonight Weather
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
A warm & muggy day