Advertisement

Peter Merrick Countryman, Sr., 79, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Peter Merrick Countryman, Sr. passed away Sunday, July 4th in the ER of the Samaritan Medical...
Peter Merrick Countryman, Sr. passed away Sunday, July 4th in the ER of the Samaritan Medical Center. He was 79 years old.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Peter Merrick Countryman, Sr. passed away Sunday, July 4th in the ER of the Samaritan Medical Center. He was 79 years old.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 8th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will follow the service in the Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11:00 am -1:00 pm.

Born July 21, 1941 in Theresa, NY he was the son to the late Byron J. And Viva C. Davis Countryman. He attended school in Theresa, NY. On May 7, 1961 he married Pauline A. Burker in Brownville, NY.

Peter worked for several years for Marcinko’s Trucking retiring in 1990. He was an avid mechanic, enjoyed fishing , hunting and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Pauline A. Countryman, his children, Tina Gault, Paula (Chris) Warner, Georgiana Davis, Amy (Bobby) Clukey, Marvin (Kim) Countryman, Peter Jr. (Melissa) Countryman, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his 2 brothers, Marvin and Raymond Massey, half-brother, Richard Davis and half-sister Angie Gilbo.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by several brothers and sisters and 2 great-grandsons, Brandon James and Rayson Merrick.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Kite Hill at Thompson Park
Watertown to get first glimpse of amphitheater plans
Candles
Dawn M. (Curran) Corliss, 66, of Massena
Dawn M. Swartzentruber Lehman, 72, of Miller Road, passed away peacefully Tuesday at her home...
Dawn M. Swartzentruber Lehman, 72, of Deer River
Candles
Robert E. Kosman, 80, of Lisbon
Candles
Diane M. Crump, 73, of Gouverneur

Obituaries

Mark D. Richards, 59, formerly of Glenfield NY died Friday morning, July 2, 2021 under the care...
Mark D. Richards, 59, formerly of Glenfield
St. Lawrence County dispatcher
Dispatch experiment: St. Lawrence County 911 to take on Ogdensburg police calls
Gun
Cuomo declares gun violence a state disaster emergency
Candles
Lance A. Jensen, 38, of Nicholville
Candles
Timothy A. Mills, 61, of Mannsville