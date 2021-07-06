Peter Merrick Countryman, Sr., 79, of Watertown

Peter Merrick Countryman, Sr. passed away Sunday, July 4th in the ER of the Samaritan Medical Center. He was 79 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Peter Merrick Countryman, Sr. passed away Sunday, July 4th in the ER of the Samaritan Medical Center. He was 79 years old.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 8th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will follow the service in the Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11:00 am -1:00 pm.

Born July 21, 1941 in Theresa, NY he was the son to the late Byron J. And Viva C. Davis Countryman. He attended school in Theresa, NY. On May 7, 1961 he married Pauline A. Burker in Brownville, NY.

Peter worked for several years for Marcinko’s Trucking retiring in 1990. He was an avid mechanic, enjoyed fishing , hunting and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Pauline A. Countryman, his children, Tina Gault, Paula (Chris) Warner, Georgiana Davis, Amy (Bobby) Clukey, Marvin (Kim) Countryman, Peter Jr. (Melissa) Countryman, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his 2 brothers, Marvin and Raymond Massey, half-brother, Richard Davis and half-sister Angie Gilbo.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by several brothers and sisters and 2 great-grandsons, Brandon James and Rayson Merrick.

