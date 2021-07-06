Police investigate baby’s possible drowning

TOWN OF HERMON, New York (WWNY) - State police are investigating the weekend death of an infant in St. Lawrence County.

Troopers responded to a possible drowning of a 9-month-old child in the town of Hermon on July 3.

The baby was initially taken to Gouverneur Hospital, and then transferred to Upstate Golisano’s Children’s Hospital in Syracuse, where the child died.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

No other information was available.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.