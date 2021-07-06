Robert E. Kosman, 80, of Lisbon

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside Services for Robert E. Kosman, age 80 of Lisbon and formerly of Pennsylvania will be held at 2:00pm on Friday (July 9, 2021) at the Union Cemetery in Hellertown, PA. Mr. Kosman passed away on Monday evening (July 5, 2021) under the care of his loving wife and Hospice.

Surviving is his wife Nancy; two sisters-in-law Elaine Metz of Souderton, PA and Joan Coffin address unknown; and many friends.

He was predeceased by a daughter Dorlinda Kosman in 2002; his parents; and a brother-in-law Albert Mease.

Bob was born on December 14, 1940 in Hellertown PA, a son of Earl & Marion (Fulmer) Kosman. He graduated from Hellertown High School, and later married Nancy Mease on August 12, 1961. During his career he was employed at Keys Auto Service Station, a plumbing business in Bethlehem, PA, and later was the owner and operator of “The Dorann” Restaurant in Springtown, PA. He later attended Missouri Auction School and obtained his auctioneer’s license which enabled him and Nancy to work as auctioneers in Northern New York for the past 32 years. He also obtained a real estate license and worked as a broker in the area.

Bob was a life member of the NYS Auctioneers where he served on the board as President, Past-President and Chairman for many years. He enjoyed racing cars at the Nazareth National Raceway, traveling and spending time with his wife and friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or the Richard Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyons Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.