Sackets Harbor gets new fire boat

Sackets Harbor Fire Department boat
Sackets Harbor Fire Department boat(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The Sackets Harbor Fire Department is adding a new apparatus to its collection.

The department purchased a fire boat from a department in the Ozark Mountains.

The vessel is equipped with three hoses and two jet engines that allow easier access to areas surrounded by shallow water.

“If we had a major fire downtown as we did a few years ago, we would be able to draft from that boat instead of relying on tanker trucks and other apparatus from other communities to help bring water to us. We can pull water right from the lake and directly to the fires,” said Vince Battista, president, fire department president.

He says the boat should be ready to be used in 2 to 3 weeks.

