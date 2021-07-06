Advertisement

Thousands lose power in Jefferson County

Power outage
Power outage(AP Images)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Storms rumbled through the north country overnight and now thousands of electric customers in southern Jefferson County are without power Tuesday morning.

According to National Grid’s website, there were more than 4,600 in the dark as of around 5:30 a.m.

That includes more than 700 in the town and village of Adams, 1,700 in Ellisburg, close to 1,400 in Henderson, and hundreds more in Lorraine, Mannsville, and Rodman.

Crews have been assigned to do the repairs. National Grid estimates power will be restored by 8 a.m.

