Advertisement

Timothy A. Mills, 61, of Mannsville

Candles
Candles(WWNY)
By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Timothy A. Mills passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 5th while under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson Co. He was 61 years old.

Among his survivors is his wife, Sandra.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home on Friday, July 9th. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 3:00pm – 6:00 pm at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Inc.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Yorkers are no longer able to sign up or re-enroll for The Department of Homeland...
Canadian border restrictions ease, but not for everyone
A jet skiing accident left three teenagers injured on Saturday.
Police identify teens involved in jet ski collision
Crash at the intersection of West Main and Bradley streets
Watertown crash sends person to hospital
The Driver's License Suspension Reform Act, which took effect last week, ends the long-standing...
No more license suspensions for unpaid tickets
Stolen rooster
Heartbroken family wants stolen rooster returned

Latest News

Kite Hill at Thompson Park
Watertown to get first glimpse of amphitheater plans
Candles
Dawn M. (Curran) Corliss, 66, of Massena
Dawn M. Swartzentruber Lehman, 72, of Miller Road, passed away peacefully Tuesday at her home...
Dawn M. Swartzentruber Lehman, 72, of Deer River
Candles
Robert E. Kosman, 80, of Lisbon
Candles
Diane M. Crump, 73, of Gouverneur