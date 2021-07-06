Virgil A. Robarge, 85, of Lorraine

Virgil A. Robarge, 85, longtime resident of Lorraine, died Monday July 5, 2021 at the Hospice House of Jefferson County, Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - Virgil A. Robarge, 85, longtime resident of Lorraine, died Monday July 5, 2021 at the Hospice House of Jefferson County, Watertown, NY.

Calling hours are 3:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday at the Piddock Funeral Home, Adams. Funeral service will be 11:00 am Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Rural Cemetery, Adams, NY.

Virgil was born November 8, 1935 in the town of Worth. He was the son of Leo and Marion (Jackson) Robarge. He graduated from Adams High School in 1954. He entered the U.S. Army in 1955, serving at Fort Benning, GA. Following his discharge in 1958 he worked at the Jefferson County Highway Department, Carrier in Syracuse, and then to the NYSDOT in 1961, retiring in 1990. He also worked for several years at Fuccillo Chevrolet in Adams.

A marriage to Carol Yando ended in divorce.

He is survived by two daughters Dawn (Joe) Grublauskas, Watertown, Robin (Jeff) Strough, Adams; three grandchildren Khristopher Strough, Linsey (Niles) Rosa, Katey Niles; one great grandson, Shea Strough; and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by two sons Michael Robarge and Stephen Robarge, three brothers Tom, Keith, Marvin, and a sister Maxine.

Virgil enjoyed watching NASCAR, SU Basketball and playing pull tabs, but especially spending time with his family.

He was a member of the Watertown American Legion Post 61 and a former member of the American Legion Don Rounds Post 586.

Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice House of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

