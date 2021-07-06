Watch tonight’s Watertown city council meeting live

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council meets tonight and you can watch it live on this website.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Streaming is by Steve Weed Productions.

Among items on the agenda are the council’s first review of a proposed law that would opt the city out of allowing marijuana dispensaries inside its limits.

Also on the agenda is a resolution authorizing using a city police officer as a second school resource officer for the Watertown school district.

Another resolution would authorize officials to apply for a $7.75 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense for an amphitheater in Thompson Park. The city’s share would be $1 million for design, permits, and environmental testing.

Here’s the full agenda.

