Advertisement

Watch tonight’s Watertown city council meeting live

Watertown City Hall
Watertown City Hall
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council meets tonight and you can watch it live on this website.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Streaming is by Steve Weed Productions.

Among items on the agenda are the council’s first review of a proposed law that would opt the city out of allowing marijuana dispensaries inside its limits.

Also on the agenda is a resolution authorizing using a city police officer as a second school resource officer for the Watertown school district.

Another resolution would authorize officials to apply for a $7.75 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense for an amphitheater in Thompson Park. The city’s share would be $1 million for design, permits, and environmental testing.

Here’s the full agenda.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Yorkers are no longer able to sign up or re-enroll for The Department of Homeland...
Canadian border restrictions ease, but not for everyone
A jet skiing accident left three teenagers injured on Saturday.
Police identify teens involved in jet ski collision
Crash at the intersection of West Main and Bradley streets
Watertown crash sends person to hospital
The Driver's License Suspension Reform Act, which took effect last week, ends the long-standing...
No more license suspensions for unpaid tickets
Stolen rooster
Heartbroken family wants stolen rooster returned

Latest News

It was the Watertown Rapids vs. the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds...
Watertown Rapids fall to DiamondDawgs
Rapids vs. DiamondDawgs
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Partly sunny & humid today
Power outage
Thousands lose power in Jefferson County