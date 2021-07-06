Watertown city golf tourney set to begin this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Men’s City Golf Championship begins with qualifying on Saturday, July 10 at the Watertown Golf Club.

The tournament is open to anyone who lives or works in Jefferson County or is a member of any golf course in Jefferson County.

The signup deadline has been set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7.

Matthew Russell, the club’s head golf professional, has details in the video.

Another golf event was held at the Watertown Golf Club Monday.

Some top golfers the club has to offer were taking part in a competition to see who would compete in a six-man tournament in Massena later this month.

The six-man team will consist of Brandon Mothersell, Caleb Houppert, Joe Tufo, T.J. Penn, Brian Phillips and Andrew Marks. Senior is Todd Weller and super senior is Bob Phillips.

By the way, Bob Hughes shot an 8 under par for 27 holes.

