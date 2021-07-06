Watertown to get first glimpse of amphitheater plans

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s much anticipation as Watertown prepares to unveil its plans Tuesday night to build an amphitheater in Thompson Park. Many wonder who would use it, how big would it be, and if it’s going to entertain thousands of people, where would they park?

It seems like a lot of answers will come at Tuesday’s city council meeting when conceptual drawings of the proposed $7.7 million amphitheater will be shown to lawmakers.

Here’s what we know so far:

City council is set to apply for funding for an amphitheater on Kite Hill at Thompson Park.

The amphitheater would include a stage and band shell, and the natural slope of the hill would be used for seating. Whether that seating is built in, or you bring your own, we don’t know.

“It’s something that this council wants. It’s something the last council wanted, but it was always on a wish list, like, ‘It would be nice to do that if we could,’” said Ryan Henry-Wilkinson, council member.

Council member Sarah Compo Pierce says the amphitheater would have the potential to help draw visitors to Watertown and generate economic activity.

The amphitheater could be used as a year-round facility, holding events like Concert in the Park, Snowtown USA, the Harvest Festival, and weddings.

An organization looking forward to the unveiling is the Disabled Persons Action Organization, or DPAO.

“I mean, what a beautiful setting, and we would definitely work with the city as we have been and put on concerts there,” said DPAO Foundation Director Tim Dermady.

Past shows have brought in 5,000 to 7,000 people. If that happens in the park, parking becomes a cause for concern.

“If it’s on that larger aspect, you would think they would have to have some other type of parking available or shuttling in there to get to 5,000 to 10,000 people,” said Dermady.

City council is set to apply for a Department of Defense grant to cover the cost of the amphitheater. However, the city is not off the hook completely. There are what’s called soft costs, and the city would have to pay those. For this project, that’s estimated to be $1 million.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.