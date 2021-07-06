Advertisement

Watertown to get first glimpse of amphitheater plans

Kite Hill at Thompson Park
Kite Hill at Thompson Park(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s much anticipation as Watertown prepares to unveil its plans Tuesday night to build an amphitheater in Thompson Park. Many wonder who would use it, how big would it be, and if it’s going to entertain thousands of people, where would they park?

It seems like a lot of answers will come at Tuesday’s city council meeting when conceptual drawings of the proposed $7.7 million amphitheater will be shown to lawmakers.

Here’s what we know so far:

City council is set to apply for funding for an amphitheater on Kite Hill at Thompson Park.

The amphitheater would include a stage and band shell, and the natural slope of the hill would be used for seating. Whether that seating is built in, or you bring your own, we don’t know.

“It’s something that this council wants. It’s something the last council wanted, but it was always on a wish list, like, ‘It would be nice to do that if we could,’” said Ryan Henry-Wilkinson, council member.

Council member Sarah Compo Pierce says the amphitheater would have the potential to help draw visitors to Watertown and generate economic activity.

The amphitheater could be used as a year-round facility, holding events like Concert in the Park, Snowtown USA, the Harvest Festival, and weddings.

An organization looking forward to the unveiling is the Disabled Persons Action Organization, or DPAO.

“I mean, what a beautiful setting, and we would definitely work with the city as we have been and put on concerts there,” said DPAO Foundation Director Tim Dermady.

Past shows have brought in 5,000 to 7,000 people. If that happens in the park, parking becomes a cause for concern.

“If it’s on that larger aspect, you would think they would have to have some other type of parking available or shuttling in there to get to 5,000 to 10,000 people,” said Dermady.

City council is set to apply for a Department of Defense grant to cover the cost of the amphitheater. However, the city is not off the hook completely. There are what’s called soft costs, and the city would have to pay those. For this project, that’s estimated to be $1 million.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Yorkers are no longer able to sign up or re-enroll for The Department of Homeland...
Canadian border restrictions ease, but not for everyone
A jet skiing accident left three teenagers injured on Saturday.
Police identify teens involved in jet ski collision
Crash at the intersection of West Main and Bradley streets
Watertown crash sends person to hospital
The Driver's License Suspension Reform Act, which took effect last week, ends the long-standing...
No more license suspensions for unpaid tickets
Stolen rooster
Heartbroken family wants stolen rooster returned

Latest News

Watertown city council live
Watch Watertown city council live
US Capitol (Source: Wiki Commons)
Newest challengers for congressional seat include Jefferson County man
Froschauer Bible, printed in 1556
Lewis County museum is home to rare Bible from 1556
St. Lawrence County dispatcher
Dispatch experiment: St. Lawrence County 911 to take on Ogdensburg police calls