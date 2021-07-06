Advertisement

Watertown Rapids fall to DiamondDawgs

By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown hosted Mohawk Valley in collegiate league baseball Monday night.

Aaron Whitley with a shot to left that goes for a double. Ryan Strollo comes around to score and Watertown goes on top 1-0.

In the top of the second, Cedric Rose gives the horsehide a ride. It’s a 2-run blast to left. Mohawk Valley takes a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the third, a ground-out to short allows another DiamondDawg to score and it’s 3-1 Mohawk Valley.

The DiamondDawgs go on to beat the Rapids 8-4.

