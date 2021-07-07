25th Annual Laverty Golf Tournament coming up this weekend
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 25th Annual Laverty Golf Tournament is coming up this weekend to benefit the Credo Community Center Foundation.
Paul DiFabion, a member of the Foundation board, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about it. Watch his interview above.
The captain & crew tournament is happening July 10 at Willowbrook Golf Course. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
It costs $80 per person, and includes a cart, 18 holes, a halfway meal and banquet meal.
There is room for a few more teams. If you’re interested, call or text Danyelle at 315-783-8343.
