25th Annual Laverty Golf Tournament coming up this weekend

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 25th Annual Laverty Golf Tournament is coming up this weekend to benefit the Credo Community Center Foundation.

Paul DiFabion, a member of the Foundation board, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about it. Watch his interview above.

The captain & crew tournament is happening July 10 at Willowbrook Golf Course. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

It costs $80 per person, and includes a cart, 18 holes, a halfway meal and banquet meal.

There is room for a few more teams. If you’re interested, call or text Danyelle at 315-783-8343.

